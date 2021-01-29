Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates set for epic derby battle at Orlando
Kaizer Chiefs will make the short trip to the Orlando Stadium to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership game on Saturday in what will their 99th league meeting between the two side.
The game will kick off at 15:30 on Saturday.
Latest from Orlando Stadium : Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates Starting line-up for the #SowetoDerby . pic.twitter.com/xXcNj8vTpn— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 30, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up for the #SowetoDerby against Orlando Pirates. pic.twitter.com/58hPUCtJze— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 30, 2021
The icons are lined up, as they wait for their iconic team to arrive esgodini. Dankie Bhakajuju #SisonkeSiyaWinna pic.twitter.com/l0nyffZ1MM— Vodacom Soccer (@VodacomSoccer) January 30, 2021
Pirates vs. Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 28, 2021
The Glamour Boys will take on the Buccaneers this Saturday, 30 January 2021 at Orlando Stadium at 15h30.
Do you remember your first Soweto Derby? Which one was your most memorable one? Share your Derby moments with us!#SowetoDerby #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/NfS78rdDJ2