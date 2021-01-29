Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates set for epic derby battle at Orlando

30 January 2021 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will make the short trip to the Orlando Stadium to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership game on Saturday in what will their 99th league meeting between the two side. 

The game will kick off at 15:30 on Saturday.

Latest from Orlando Stadium : Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

Most read

  1. Junior Khanye's advice to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah ... Soccer
  3. Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards ... Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob ... Cricket
  5. Hunt spurs Kaizer Chiefs' youngsters on to shine in derby against Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X