Henderson out until April as Liverpool's injury woes continue

Jordan Henderson has joined Liverpool's lengthening injury list with the Premier League champions saying on Friday their skipper will be sidelined for at least five weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

The England international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Everton.

"Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately," Liverpool said in a statement.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, he is ruled out initially until after the March international break."

Henderson will miss league games against Sheffield United, Chelsea, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the Champions League last-16 second leg against Leipzig.

"Obviously gutted to have picked up an injury but will do everything I can to support the team while working on my rehab," tweeted Henderson.