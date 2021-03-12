Malesela claps back at McCarthy on Sisa Dukashe pitch: ‘It’s as flat as you can get’

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has defended East London’s Sisa Dukashe pitch that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy complained about after Usuthu's 1-0 DStv Premiership win on Wednesday.

“I don’t know about that‚” Malesela said‚ when asked abut McCarthy’s comments in his pre-match press conference for Chippa’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay at Sisa Dukashe on Saturday.

“Sisa [Dukashe], I don’t think there’s much that’s wrong with that pitch. I would be the first to raise my hand and say we can’t play here, but it’s as flat as you can get.

“When we played [Golden] Arrows at Moses Mabhida [Stadium‚ in Durban] it was in a terrible state. I don’t know, about Sisa Dukashe – that’s Benni’s opinion, but for me the field was OK.

“I wouldn’t want to make excuses about the pitch because for me, it’s OK.”