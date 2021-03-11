AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has slammed a “horrendous pitch” at Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ where his team edged Chippa United 1-0 in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday‚ and questioned how the ground “gets approved by the league”.

McCarthy praised the character of his normally ball-playing team‚ who rode their luck at times‚ and the coach said he had to alter their gameplan significantly on the bumpy surface to earn Tapelo Xoki’s decisive 56th-minute penalty.

“You know‚ it wasn’t the prettiest. Chippa made it really hard for us to play our usual game that we are accustomed to‚” McCarthy said.

“Understandably‚ given their situation‚ hovering there at the bottom of the log.

“So we just tried to not make the mistakes playing on a pitch like this‚ which we know would cause us [problems].

“At times we got caught out ... trying to play the good‚ free-flowing football that we do‚ and then almost over-playing it‚ and the pitch not allowing us to do so.