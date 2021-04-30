Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs meet Simba

Record Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals for a second successive season after the draw was made in Cairo on Friday.

The clash also pits Pitso Mosimane, the coach of holders Ahly, against his former club in an already-tense rivalry. South African Mosimane left Sundowns in August to join the Cairo giants, whose nine Champions League triumphs are more than all the titles of the other quarterfinalists together.

Mosimane led Sundowns to 2016 Champions League success and just weeks after his arrival saw Ahly to last season’s title.