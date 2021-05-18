South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says he wants the Hollywoodbets Super League to grow commercially‚ and for it to play a part in women’s football in the country becoming “among the best in the world”.

Jordaan admitted at the official launch of the league at Safa House in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg, on Tuesday that the R17m sponsorship from Hollywoodbets does not mean the players of the 14 teams can become full-time professionals yet. He said‚ though‚ that this should be the target for the near future.

The Super League will be the new name for the Safa National Women’s League (SNWL)‚ which was launched in August 2019. The inaugural 2019-20 SNWL season was funded to the tune of R10m by some of the last of the 2010 World Cup Legacy Trust money‚ and was won by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Football Club.

“What we needed was for this national league‚ which is going into its second season‚ to have a partner‚” Jordaan said.