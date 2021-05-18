Veteran Morné Steyn reveals desire to play for the Springboks again

“Playing for the Boks will always be the case for me until I hang my boots. I definitely want to play for the Springboks again and it is one of the things that motivate me because I am a very competitive guy. Wherever I am playing‚ I want to be the best flyhalf on the field.

"When I came back to the Bulls I said I am not coming back to sit on the bench. I am here to be the best number 10 and that will always be my goal.”

Steyn further said he is in the right mental and physical state to take on the challenges of international rugby.

“My body is still feeling good. I can still run in front of the youngsters and I am not struggling to wake up in the morning to get to training. As soon as I struggle to get up in the morning and go to training‚ then I will want to stop.

“But at the moment‚ my body is feeling good‚ the coaching staff is looking after me very well and my mind is still sharp. I take it year by year because I don’t want to say I am going to be around after two or three years. But we will see what happens.”

Steyn was part of the alignment camps that were hosted by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.