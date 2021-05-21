Cape Town City have confirmed the departure of coach Jan Olde Riekerink as their head coach‚ citing a string of poor results this season for the decision.

The Citizens have won nine matches this season and remain in seventh place in the DStv Premiership‚ and need one win from their last two matches to guarantee a top eight finish.

“The club can confirm it has officially parted ways with coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement‚” City said on Friday.

“Jan will return to Europe to continue his coaching career. We thank Jan for his contribution to the City family and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”