Another PSL coach gets the boot

21 May 2021 - 14:26 By Ofentse Ratsie
Johannes Olde Riekerink, former head coach of Cape Town City.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City have confirmed the departure of coach Jan Olde Riekerink as their head coach‚ citing a string of poor results this season for the decision.

The Citizens have won nine matches this season and remain in seventh place in the DStv Premiership‚ and need one win from their last two matches to guarantee a top eight finish.

“The club can confirm it has officially parted ways with coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement‚” City said on Friday.

“Jan will return to Europe to continue his coaching career. We thank Jan for his contribution to the City family and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Riekerink was placed on “administrative leave” by City‚ soon after the club suffered successive defeats‚ on May 3. Ex-assistant Diogo Peral has served as caretaker-coach since.

Ex-Galatasaray and SC Heerenveen coach Riekerink had a record of 19 wins‚ 13 draws and 18 defeats before being placed on leave.

Former Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has been linked with a return to City next season.

