Messi: PSG is ideal for me to achieve dream of another Champions League trophy
11 August 2021 - 11:54
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that his new club Paris St Germain (PSG) was the ideal place to achieve his goal of winning another Champions League trophy.
🎙 Lionel Messi: “I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/ebw6vVQkF0— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that," said Messi at a news conference.
PSG announced on Tuesday that Messi, six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.