Messi: PSG is ideal for me to achieve dream of another Champions League trophy

11 August 2021 - 11:54 By Reuters
I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of PSG
Image: TWITTER/PSG

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that his new club Paris St Germain (PSG) was the ideal place to achieve his goal of winning another Champions League trophy.

"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that," said Messi at a news conference.

PSG announced on Tuesday that Messi, six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year. 

