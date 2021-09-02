Soccer

I am always ready, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo

02 September 2021 - 14:43 By Ofentse Ratsie
Njabulo Ngcobo of South Africa is challenged by Nilton Ernesto of Mozambique in the Cosafa Cup semifinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on July 16, 2021.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo was a late addition to the Bafana Bafana camp this week but the player is just grateful that he is part of the squad tasked to represent the nation in the back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Ghana on Monday.

The 27-year-old defender said despite his late arrival in the camp, he is happy to join the national team and represent his country.

After injury concerns ruled out Mosa Lebusa, Innocent Maela and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole, and Mothobi Mvala's fitness gave Bafana coach Hugo Broos plenty to think about, Ngcobo was added back to the squad.

“We all know that it took a while for me to be here, but I am happy to be part of Bafana [Bafana]," he said.

“It means a lot that so many people believe in me and want to see me in the Bafana Bafana squad.

“Even myself, I have always wanted to be part of Bafana.”

Ngcobo was named in Broos’ provisional 31-man squad, but was omitted when the Belgian trimmed his squad down to 23 players.

“I was already at home when I got a national team call-up because Chiefs gave us a break, so I was not in Johannesburg when I got the call to come back,” he said.

“I am always ready to come here [and be part of Bafana].”

The PSL Defender of the Season in the most recent campaign says it would not be hard for him to gel with the other national players, since he knows them very well from the premiership.

Broos’ squad has combined elements of the Bafana developmental combination that won the Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha in July, the team that beat Uganda in a friendly in June, and the Under-23 side that took part in the Tokyo Olympic Games recently.

