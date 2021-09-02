Two more arrested with a ‘lot of cash’ for Babita Deokaran murder: Cele

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran.

Police minister Bheki Cele confirmed the arrests during a visit to Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Cele said police also recovered two vehicles and one firearm.

“But interesting, it looks like they have been arrested with a lot of cash in their cars. The story was that it was an expensive exercise, where people were getting a lot of money each to pull the mission of killing Babita,” said Cele.