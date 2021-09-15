Soccer

McCarthy moans about officiating in AmaZulu's draw with SuperSport

15 September 2021 - 12:15 By Ofentse Ratsie
Benny McCarthy was unhappy with the officiating in AmaZulu's DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United. File photo
Benny McCarthy was unhappy with the officiating in AmaZulu's DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United. File photo
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy complained about the performance of the match officials after his side’s goalless DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United at Kings Park in Durban on Tuesday night.

McCarthy suggested the rulings of referee Thando Ndzandzeka and his assistant referees went against his team, including the decision where Usuthu defender Tercious Malepe was given a straight red card with 17 minutes remaining.

Malepe was red-carded for a rough challenge on Jamie Webber near the centre circle. SuperSport also had a player sent off, though Luke Fleurs' dismissal only came in added time of the 90 minutes.

“It was a very physical game where I think the referee couldn't really control the match,” McCarthy said in the post-match press conference.

“It was one-way traffic. Everything was going in favour of the one team and the other team was not protected. The frustration grew a bit in the game, the tackles were flying in.

“I thought it was a clean challenge, a clean tackle from Tercious winning the ball and not even touching the opposition.”

McCarthy suggested Webber had dived.

“They [SA footballers] wonder why they underachieve. Why they are mediocre is because that's the behaviour where you get opposition players sent off because of diving, and rolling over like his leg was broken, when they even didn't touch him,” AmaZulu's coach said.

“The fourth official sees it right there and he's been speaking to the referee the whole time in his earpiece when we're making a foul. In those situations he told the referee which way to go, but then he sees this situation [diving], and nothing — then we go down to 10 men.”

Last season's runners-up Usuthu went to their third straight league game without a win having been edged 1-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their opener, then held 0-0 by Swallows FC at home.

It was the second time in days that McCarthy vented his frustration after a game. He slammed his players' finishing and performance in their 1-0 Caf Champions League first round opening leg defeat to Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets on Friday, and bemoaned that AmaZulu had not managed to sign a striker.

READ MORE

Benni McCarthy frustrated as victory continues to elude AmaZulu

Victory continues to be elusive for AmaZulu in the 2021-22 DStv Premiership after they played to a second successive 0-0 draw at home, this time to ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Benni McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's failure to sign a top striker

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has lamented the club's failure to fulfill his wishes to sign a top-class striker after the Durban side's disappointing ...
Sport
2 days ago

AmaZulu suffer home setback against Malawi's Bullets in Champions League

AmaZulu face an uphill battle progressing past the opening hurdle of their maiden Caf Champions League campaign after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the ...
Sport
4 days ago

'It was a horror show,' McCarthy says of AmaZulu biting the Bullet in Durban

“It was a horror show for me.” That’s how Benni McCarthy described AmaZulu FC 1-0 loss against Malawian outfit Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's failure to sign a top striker Soccer
  2. 'They should've let Arthur Zwane lead the team' — Chiefs fans deep in their ... Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  5. ‘It was very really disappointing’, says Chippa coach Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...