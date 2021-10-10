WATCH | Smouldering embers of hope glow bright as coach Broos continues to rebuild Bafana

The visitors struggled to play their normal game on the bumpy surface and could have found themselves trailing very early in the first half had it not been for some fine goalkeeping from captain Ronwen Williams.

While he was happy with the win, the outspoken Belgian could not resist voicing his displeasure with the Ethiopians' decision to take the match to the multipurpose Bahir Dar Stadium in Bahir Dar.

“Yeah, but I don’t think there were other causes [for the slow start], they [the players] were not [comfortable] on the ball and that’s certainly [because] of the pitch,” he said.

“We were a little bit afraid when the ball was coming back [to us and we needed to] control it or whatever. And you saw that in our game also, we were not confident like we were against Ghana [in the 1-0 home win at FNB Stadium last month].

“And this is the only reason [and it is because] of the pitch. And I said it before the game, I don’t understand that for such an important game Ethiopia are coming to play [us] here on this pitch.

“It’s also not good for them because they are a team that plays football. It is not kick and rush football that they play. And on this field, you can do nothing else other than kick and rush because it is very difficult.”

Williams' heroics certainly kept Bafana in the match and Ethiopia could have made things a lot more difficult for the visitors had the East Africans managed to find a way past the SA goalkeeper during those frantic opening minutes of this encounter.

The United goalkeeper was called to action when the troublesome Surafel Dagnachew unleashed a venomous curling shot from outside the area and as it deceptively dipped and weaved en route to goal, Williams produced a stunning one-handed save to tip it over the crossbar in the 26th minute.

Disappointment was etched on Dagnachew's face as the tricky player has punished numerous other goalkeepers with a similar strike, and he was certain that he had managed to add the SA to his list of victims.

Captain Williams continued to lead from the front and produced another stunning save 10 minutes later when he denied Abubeker Nasir from point-blank range.

The Ethiopians had dissected the Bafana rearguard with the precision of a skilled surgeon on the operating table and after the perennially troublesome Dagnachew managed to pick out his compatriot among the Bafana defenders, Nasir peeled away and only had Williams to beat to put the East Africans in the lead.

But Williams had other ideas and denied Dagnachew with a brilliant save.