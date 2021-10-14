Soccer

Al Ahly confirm SA coach Pitso Mosimane will stay on at the Egyptian club

14 October 2021 - 07:49
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to stay on at the club.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to stay on at the club.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed that coach Pitso Mosimane will stay on at the club at least until the end of the current season.

Mosimane's future at the Egyptian powerhouse has been the subject of furious speculation over the past few months and there were whispers  that the revered SA coach, who recently led the Cairo-based club to back-to-back Caf Champions League titles since joining the hard-to-please North African side more than a year ago, was on his way out.

But Al Ahly have finally set the record straight and head of transfers and marketing Amir Tawfik said in a statement that he met with Mosimane this week and a decision was reached for him to stay on until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Tawfik said Mosimane did not ask for a salary increase, as it was widely speculated across the continent, and that the club wants him to stay because the Egyptians are convinced by his ability to fulfil the goals and expectations of Al Ahly fans.

According to the club’s website, Mosimane expressed his happiness to continue working at Al Ahly and stated that he wants to complete the goals he set out to achieve at the African Club of the Century.

Tawfik concluded by saying that the discussions were conducted in a friendly manner and that both parties agreed on settling all the matters by the end of the current contract.

READ MORE

Ahly hit Pitso Mosimane's players and coaching staff with big fine after cup defeat

Al Ahly’s management have reacted sternly to their penalties Egyptian Super Cup defeat to Tala'ea El Gaish, swiftly imposing a substantial fine on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane calls on Uefa to help Caf improve facilities on the continent

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says the powerful and well resourced Uefa must step in and assist Caf to improve football facilities on the continent.
Sport
1 month ago

Tau on criticism of his move to Al Ahly: 'People will always have opinions'

Percy Tau has dismissed the views of those who have criticised his decision to leave English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and move to ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane on life after the final whistle Soccer
  3. More than 20,000 fans for Bafana's next match, no more unvaccinated ... Soccer
  4. How Chiefs’ 1970s legends came to the aid of comrade Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko Soccer
  5. Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final Soccer

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...