AmaZulu need to sign ‘four or five really good players’, says McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says AmaZulu need to sign “four or five really good players” in the January transfer window.

Usuthu have improved in form after a battling start to the 2021-22 DStv Premiership, and had a chance to go into the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in second place had they beaten Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.

AmaZulu succumbed 2-1 and had to settle for fifth position, McCarthy saying afterwards he has a squad that urgently needs refreshing.

“Yes, most definitely. I think I'm desperate for new faces, I'm desperate for refreshments in the team. And, I mean, quality players,” he said.

“Because 12 draws is not normal for any team that plays the way we play. We play expansive football, where you want to dominate the opposition but we disappoint ourselves in the final third.

“We've just thrown away too many points. So hopefully the club can come to the party and assist in bringing in quality players that the team really does need.

“Because, yes, we've done exceptionally well last season and this season, but you need to keep everybody on their toes, keep everybody honest. Because at the moment there's just a level of complacency.

“And there's actually nothing you can do. The players can only give you as much as they can because we've reached a level. And we're going to need some assistance to get to the next level.

“And when I say assistance that means a few new faces and good quality players.”

McCarthy said among positions he needs to strengthen are defensive midfielder, playmaker and the fullbacks on either side.

“I think it's clear we need a playmaker, we need someone to assist in that creativity. Because we're creating, but not enough. I think Bonginkosi Ntuli needs backup. Somebody who's goal-hungry and aggressive.

“In defence we lost a player like [left-back] Sibusiso Mabiliso, who was giving us such an unbelievable outlet up and down that wing. And you can see Augustine Mulenga's performance is not the same because over his shoulder he always had a Mabiliso flying up that flank.

“We're not getting that from our fullbacks on both sides. We're playing with a centreback [Mbongeni Gumede] at right-back sometimes.

“And given [midfielder] Makhehlene Makhaula is running up minutes with every game, it would be nice to also get another holding midfielder with the same characteristics. So you're looking for four, five really good players.”

AmaZulu return from the break against TS Galaxy at Kings Park on Wednesday, February 16.