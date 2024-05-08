Pirates beat Chippa to put pressure on Stellenbosch in battle to be bridesmaid

The push for the DStv Premiership's bridesmaid's spot has turned into an exciting two-horse race between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates heading into the last three rounds.

Mamelodi Sundowns were confirmed as champions for the seventh successive season when they thumped Kaizer Chiefs last week but Pirates stayed in contention with their polished 2-0 win over Chippa United at a lively Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers secured this victory through a first-half double from impressive attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa as they registered their sixth league win on the trot, taking them to 50 points after 27 games.

Pirates are one point below Stellenbosch, who were held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium in one of the other league matches played around the country on Wednesday night.

Pirates also beaten Chippa, who dropped to 11th spot, for the second time in less than four days after they knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup semifinals (3-1) in Gqeberha on Saturday.