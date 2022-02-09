Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi expecting tough aerial battle from Al Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expecting a tough aerial battle from Al Hilal Omdurman during their Champions League group stages match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Friday.

Looking ahead of the start of the group stages in a match they have been forced to play in Rustenburg due to the ineligibility of Loftus, Lucas Moripe Stadium and Tuks Stadium, Mngqithi said they must guard against set pieces.

“Set pieces are always the order of the day against a team like Al Hilal,” he said, adding they have done extensive analysis on their tricky visitors from Sudan.

“We have done a very intensive study on Al Hilal. We have watched a lot of their matches against Al-Merrikh and even gone back to the matches we played against them in Sudan and here in SA last season.

“Their team has not changed that much. We know we are playing against a team that is very robust and aerially very strong with tall centre backs, tall midfielders and a tall number 10.

“They have a very tall team and generally against Al Hilal you know the game is most likely to be on two fronts, which is on set pieces and on their counter attacking.

“Based on what we know, we anticipate at home they might sit back a bit and maybe present a 4-5-1 or 4-1-4-1 scenario to try and make sure t they are compact and catch us on the break.”

Mngqithi confirmed they have registered new recruits Surprise Ralani, Tehoho Mokoena and Erwin Saavedra.

“For this period, it is only a few players we have registered. It was Surprise Ralani, Mokoena and Saavedra because the rest of the squad was registered earlier.”

Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango admitted it is not going to be easy against Al Hilal, who are difficult to break down.

“Playing a team like Al Hilal, which was in our group during the previous campaign, gives us a chance to look at ourselves and the games we played against them.

“It is going to be a difficult game because they are an aggressive team and are not easy to break down. We have to start well because we know our next two games are away from home."

Onyango did not play in the last two matches against Richards Bay and Chippa United and is waiting for his chance to return to the starting line-up.

“I am trying to get back with the full squad. I was not with the team for the past few games but Kennedy Mweene has been fantastic by not conceding in two games.

“He has been doing very well and all I need to do is to support him and wait for my opportunity.”