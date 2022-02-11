Sub Masiya scores goal in 11 seconds as Baroka edge Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup

Substitute Thami Masiya scored 11 seconds after coming onto the field as Baroka FC defeated hosts Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday, a first away victory this season for the Limpopo side.

Masiya picked up a woeful pass out of defence from Zitha Macheke and fired a rocket of a shot past home goalkeeper Sage Stephens in the 72nd minute for surely one of the quickest goals by a replacement in SA football history.

Both teams looked rusty after the long layoff for the festive season and Africa Cup of Nations, and neither will be pleased with their performance. But all that matters for the Limpopo side is that they are into the next round.

Stellenbosch handed a debut to Venezuelan forward Juan Ortiz and defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, while Baroka gave a run to lively teenage winger Ntiyiso Bombi.

Argentine forward Junior Mendieta had two chances for the home side in the first half. He shot weakly at Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze when well-placed in the six-yard box, and then blasted over from the edge of the area.

Ashley du Preez looked to have made an excellent run behind the Baroka defence to go one-on-one with the keeper but was flagged for offside in a very tight call. He looked more on than off.

Baroka almost profited from a nervy moment from Stellies goalkeeper Stephens when he dropped a routine catch from a cross and recovered the ball just in time ahead of the advancing Manuel Kambala.

Ortiz had an excellent chance to give the home side the lead when he was teed up by De Preez, but he blazed over the bar with a disappointing finish.

Evidence Makgopa headed wide with a good chance, before Masiya opened the scoring as he strolled onto the field and netted immediately.

In the earlier fixture on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League side Summerfield Dynamos defeated GladAfrica Championship outfit Uthongathi 1-0 in a provincial derby.

Clinton Larsen’s Dynamos took the lead in the first half through Mcedi Vandala, a player who has some experience in this competition with EC Bees in 2018.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Papi Zothwane is the coach of Uthongathi and came up against former boss Larsen. The win for Dynamos ensures there will be a minimum of three third-tier teams in the last-16.