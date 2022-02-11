South Africa

Gauteng records more than 1,000 of SA's 2,800 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

11 February 2022 - 19:18 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 2,862 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 days, taking the total number of people to have been infected to date to 3,637,673. Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Image: 123RF

SA recorded 2,862 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 days, taking the total number of people to have been infected to date to 3,637,673.

Of the new cases, 1,095 were in Gauteng. No other province saw more than 500 new infections in the past day, with the Western Cape recording 472, KwaZulu-Natal 329 and Mpumalanga 329.

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases also showed that there were 146 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. The bulk of the cases were historical deaths included as a result of an ongoing audit, with eight occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours.

In total, 96,851 deaths have been recorded across SA.

The NICD also reported that there were 103 hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people currently being treated in hospital for Covid-19 to 4,228.

