Venezuelan signing Juan Ortiz can be game-changer for Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says their extensive scouting network identified the talent of new Venezuelan forward Juan Ortiz, a player he believes can be a game-changer for the Winelands club.

Ortiz was unveiled on Friday having arrived in SA after an excellent season in the top-flight in his homeland, where he scored 16 goals in 32 appearances for Monagas.

Stellenbosch are third in the DStv Premiership, but at times have lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, despite the high number of chances they create. Barker is hopeful that Ortiz can be the catalyst for changing that.

“We are always looking to improve in terms of quality and depth, and we felt he is the type of player we need,” the coach told TimesLIVE.

“He brings a new attacking option and is a different type of player than we have in the squad already. He has done really well in training and at the age of 28, he is in his prime. That is the type of player we want to be bringing to the club.

“He has great football intelligence, great anticipation, he scores and creates goals, and is calm and composed in the final third. It is going to be good to see how he settles in the PSL.”

Stellies do already have another South American on their books in the Argentine Junior Mendieta, who has turned out to be an excellent signing.

But the Venezuelan league, and Monagas, is not exactly a familiar hunting ground for SA clubs when it comes to players. So how did the move come about?

“We have got a data analyst at our club and part of his roles and responsibilities is to look at the numbers of players around the world,” Barker revealed.

“He scours the leagues and when we come up with a player we might be interested in, we take a closer look.

“It is a massive scouting database from around the world. So it is not about people connecting us with these players, but rather the numbers behind their performances.

“Obviously once we have identified a player we take a closer look at them in action to see how the ability matches the numbers. From there we start the process and that is how we came to find Ortiz.”

The forward could potentially make his debut for Stellenbosch in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against Baroka FC on February 11. The club’s next league fixture is at home to Swallows FC five days later.