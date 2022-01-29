Soccer

Venezuelan signing Juan Ortiz can be game-changer for Stellenbosch

29 January 2022 - 13:26 By Nick Said
Stellenbosch FC's new Venezuelan attacker Juan Carlos Ortiz pictured at his new home ground, Danie Craven Stadium.
Stellenbosch FC's new Venezuelan attacker Juan Carlos Ortiz pictured at his new home ground, Danie Craven Stadium.
Image: Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says their extensive scouting network identified the talent of new Venezuelan forward Juan Ortiz, a player he believes can be a game-changer for the Winelands club.

Ortiz was unveiled on Friday having arrived in SA after an excellent season in the top-flight in his homeland, where he scored 16 goals in 32 appearances for Monagas.

Stellenbosch are third in the DStv Premiership, but at times have lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, despite the high number of chances they create. Barker is hopeful that Ortiz can be the catalyst for changing that.

“We are always looking to improve in terms of quality and depth, and we felt he is the type of player we need,” the coach told TimesLIVE.

“He brings a new attacking option and is a different type of  player than we have in the squad already. He has done really well in training and at the age of 28, he is in his prime. That is the type of player we want to be bringing to the club.

“He has great football intelligence, great anticipation, he scores and creates goals, and is calm and composed in the final third. It is going to be good to see how he settles in the PSL.”

Stellies do already have another South American on their books in the Argentine Junior Mendieta, who has turned out to be an excellent signing.

But the Venezuelan league, and Monagas, is not exactly a familiar hunting ground for SA clubs when it comes to players. So how did the move come about?

“We have got a data analyst at our club and part of his roles and responsibilities is to look at the numbers of players around the world,” Barker revealed.

“He scours the leagues and when we come up with a player we might be interested in, we take a closer look.

“It is a massive scouting database from around the world. So it is not about people connecting us with these players, but rather the numbers behind their performances.

“Obviously once we have identified a player we take a closer look at them in action to see how the ability matches the numbers. From there we start the process and that is how we came to find Ortiz.”

The forward could potentially make his debut for Stellenbosch in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against Baroka FC on February 11. The club’s next league fixture is at home to Swallows FC five days later.

READ MORE

Sundowns’ wins, Shalulile’s goals, Swallows’ draws: PSL in numbers in 2021

SA domestic football has been dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 as they romped to the DStv Premiership and MTN8 titles and look odds-on to ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Five SA players who impressed overseas

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos seemed reluctant at times to call on overseas-based players during the Fifa World Cup qualifiers, though that could ...
Sport
1 month ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan urges PSL teams to form women's sides

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is urging Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to adjust and form women’s teams to conform with ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs and PSL set a deadline to agree on arbitrator

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have until Monday to agree on an arbitrator in their case over the club failing to honour two DStv ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | The Mark of a man: Boucher must show genuine contrition and ... Sport
  2. Police confirm 'fleeing the scene of the accident' charge for Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  3. Beleaguered Proteas coach Mark Boucher to take the team to New Zealand Cricket
  4. Siya Kolisi & others show support for boy bullied for being 'too big' for rugby ... Rugby
  5. WATCH | ‘Sundowns exploring the idea of a testimonial for Hlompho Kekana’ — ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...