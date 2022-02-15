Royal AM move to third spot after tough win over Sekhukhune

Royal AM moved to third spot on the DStv Premiership standings after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal AM, who have accumulated 29 points from 18 matches so far, could be leapfrogged from their position on the log by Kaizer Chiefs who played against Cape Town City in the late kickoff.

Sekhukhune are eighth with 25 points from 19 matches and they are under pressure from Cape Town City, Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants in the middle of the table.

Royal AM take winning momentum into the next league match against Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday where they will be looking to continue their upward trajectory.

For Sekhukhune, who have now failed to register a win in their latest five league matches, they will be going all out for maximum points in the Limpopo derby against Baroka at Ellis Park on Sunday.

During the early exchanges, there were no goals after 20 minutes as they tried to settle down leading to few notable scoring changes and no action for goalkeepers.

Most of the action was saturated mostly in the midfield where Kabelo Mahlasela, Siphesihle Msomi and Tebogo Potsane of Royal AM went toe to toe with Yusuf Maart, Willard Katsande and Siyabulela Shai.

Royal AM coach John Maduka started the match with league debutants Ricardo Nascimento and Thabo Matlaba while his Sekhukhune counterpart MacDonald Makhubedu went with the tried and tested of the first round.

In a surprise tactical arrangement, Maduka played Phalane Lantshene in central defence with Nascimento between Samuel Manganyi and Matlaba on the right and left flanks respectively.

Royal AM opened the scoring three minutes after the restart with a close-range shot by Victor Letsoalo, who scored his tenth of the season, after Nkanyiso Madonsela was caught in possession on the edge of the box.

A few minutes later, Sekhukhune replied with their own attack through Katsande but the veteran midfielder watched in disbelief as his thunderous shot ricocheted off the upright from outside the box.

Sekhukhune were desperate for the equaliser as they camped in the Royal AM half and their captain Maart was denied by a brilliant diving save by ‘keeper Patrick Nyame after 68 minutes.

Sekhukhne continued to create most of the chances during the closing stages but they could not break the Royal AM defence that was marshalled by Mascimento and Phalane.