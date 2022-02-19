Soccer

Six-point gap: Kane sinks Man City and blows Premier League wide open

19 February 2022 - 21:56 By Reuters
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal in the Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on February 19 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner blew the Premier League title race wide open as Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 3-2 in a rip-roaring contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Kane had put Tottenham 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute only for a Cristian Romero handball to allow Riyad Mahrez to equalise for the league leaders from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute.

City looked favourites to claw out a dramatic late victory, but Kane struck again to clinch a league double for Tottenham over City, having beaten them on the opening weekend.

Tottenham had stunned City in the fourth minute when Dejan Kulusevski scored on his first league start since joining on loan from Juventus but Ilkay Gundogan levelled before halftime.

City's defeat, only their third in the league this season, means they are now only six points ahead of Liverpool who also have a game in hand.

