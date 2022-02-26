Billiat scores in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in 2022

Khama Billiant scored in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory, their first this year in all competitions, as they beat bottom placed Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday to move to second spot in the DStv Premiership table.

Amakhosi welcomed their sleeve shirt sponsors with a deserved win that looked unlikely as they battled to finish as many chances that they created in both halves.

Billiat scored his sixth goal of the season, beating Baroka goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Oscarine Masuluke, with a close shot.

Victory will bring much relief to Chiefs' coach Stuart Baxter as it helped his team close the widening gap between on runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are still 16 points clear at the top.

Baxter will also be grateful that the win came just six days before they play their Soweto archrivals Orlando Pirates who they visit at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in what could be a battle for second place.

"We did it the hard way," Baxter told television cameras afterwards.

"We should have been 2-0 up [by the time Billiat scored]. But we should give Baroka credit because they worked very hard. I think it's a well deserved win. I think the concentration was good and I think we can now look forward to the preparation for Pirates."