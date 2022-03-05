Soccer

Safpu joins soccer fans' protest before Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium

05 March 2022 - 09:41 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
National Football Supporters' Association acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane says it's time to open stadiums to fans.
National Football Supporters' Association acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane says it's time to open stadiums to fans.
Image: Mosibodi Whitehead/Kaya FM/Twitter

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has thrown its weight behind a planned protest by fans to put pressure on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to allow fans back into stadiums.

The “peaceful protest”, organised by the National Football Supporters’ Association (Nafsa), is scheduled to take place at Orlando Stadium where Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are due to meet in a DStv Premiership fixture on Saturday at 3.30pm.

The protest will start at 11am.

A crowd-pulling spectacle, the Soweto derby will be played behind closed doors as local football supporters yearn to return to stadiums for the first time since March 2020 when the country went under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Safpu we would like to publicly pledge our support for the ‘peaceful protest’ as hosted by Nafsa to be held on Saturday, March 5,” said the union in a statement.

“The march holds much significance as two of the countries most loved teams lock horns in the Soweto Derby, a match that never sees a seat empty and over the past two years sadly, football fans have been robbed of this joy and post lockdown it still continues with no validation or satisfactory scientific report backing this worrying act.

“Furthermore, we would like to bring the attention to the many livelihoods lost due to the coronavirus and if we prolong the lack of the 12th fan in the stands, it will take forever to revive the game and uplift the football economy to the level of excitement and vibrancy that is synonymous with SA football flavour.”

Nafsa acting CEO Siyabulela Loliyane said they are also expecting legends of the game to be part of the 2,000 protesting football fans.

Loliyane said Nafsa tried to avoid the protest by engaging with all relevant stakeholders, but unfortunately the issue hasn’t been solved.

What hurt Nafsa the most is that rugby and cricket fans have been back in stadiums for a while now.

“That’s the sad thing about it now, it’s as if Covid-19 only comes with football people because you can’t explain why fans from other codes can go and watch matches from the stadiums,” said Loliyane.

“But again, with other codes it has been their federations who pushed and led the talks for a return of fans. In our case, the federations are very quiet when it comes to this matter.”

MORE:

Chiefs coach Baxter refuses to throw in towel in the Premiership title race

In spite of some colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceding that Sundowns have virtually wrapped up the league title race, Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I am very angry’ – Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams PSL for alleged failed meeting

Hugo Broos has launched an astonishing broadside at the Premier Soccer League for allegedly failing to set up a meeting between the Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
20 hours ago

MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM

Royal AM owner Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has shed light on the new administrative role given to her football-mad son, Andile Mpisane, by the club.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer
  3. 'We don’t ask permission to cry out to be rescued': Steve Komphela offers fans ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns move their crunch Champions League clash against Al Ahly to FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. 'It's hard to win against 14 men' — AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy blasts match ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations