Chiefs coach Baxter refuses to throw in towel in the Premiership title race

In spite of some colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceding that Sundowns have virtually wrapped up the league title race, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has refused to throw in the towel.

Baxter and his Chiefs side are preparing to jostle their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Baxter’s counterpart at Pirates, Mandla Ncikazi, apparently said the title race was over after he witnessed his Sea Robbers play to a goalless draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

"I don’t like to comment on what the Pirates coach says, because he is looking at things from a Pirates perspective. I’m not in their camp, I don’t want to validate or not validate what he says,” said Baxter on Thursday.