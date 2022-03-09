Soccer

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has an injury, SuperSport confirms

09 March 2022 - 09:26 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams picked up an injury against AmaZulu FC on Saturday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana captain and SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is injured, his club coach Kaitano Tembo has confirmed.

Williams, named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's squad to face Guinea and France later this month, picked up an injury during SuperSport’s 2-0 victory over AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Williams is expected to lead Bafana against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and reigning World champions France in Lille on March 29.

At the moment, it’s not clear how long the goal-minder will be out.

Speaking ahead of SuperSport’s Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against GladAfrica Championship side Platinum City Rovers at Olën Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday, Tembo said he wasn’t sure if the Bafana No 1 is going to be available for the cup tie.

“Ronwen Williams got a slight knock. He has been rested and we will evaluate him and see how he goes throughout the week,” Tembo said on Tuesday.

“The signs are not looking okay. Hopefully our medical team will do wonders to make sure he is available at the weekend.”

Tembo also confirmed SuperSport will also miss midfielder Jamie Webber in their bid for silverware this season. “Jamie Webber is also not available,” the coach said.

SuperSport go into their cup clash coming off their 2-0 home Premiereship win against AmaZulu on Saturday.

