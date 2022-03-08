Broos announces Bafana preliminary squad to meet Guinea and France

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man preliminary squad for the friendly matches against France and Guinea in Belgium and France later this month.

SA face Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and will be tested against world champions France in Lille four days later as Broos will be preparing for crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in June.

The team will be led by Ronwen Williams and Percy Tau. The squad has notable inclusions in Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu and Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates, and Lyle Lakay and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Broos has also included Fagrie Lakay of Pyramids FC in Egypt, Lyle Forster of Westerlo in Belgium, Nkosinathi Sibisi of Golden Arrows, Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United and Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch.

Other notable inclusions are Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs and Rivaldo Coetzee of Sundowns. Broos, though, continued to overlook Themba Zwane and Andile Jali of Sundowns and the France-based duo of Bongani Zungu and Lebo Mothiba.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport), Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Brylon Petersen (Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Terence Mashego (Cape Town City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows), Sbonelo Cele (Arrows), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Rushine de Reuck (Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns),

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Lyle Lakay (Sundowns), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Pirates), Bandile Shandu (Pirates), Pule Mmodi (Arrows)

Strikers: Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramid, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Lyle Forster (Westerlo, Belgium), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)