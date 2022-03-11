Ahly coach Mosimane takes a subtle jab at Sundowns coaches

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he is at a level in his career where there’s nothing for him to compete or try to outsmart the Mamelodi Sundowns’ "Three Musketeers".

Sundowns host the Mosimane-led Egyptian Giants in a Caf Champions League group stage clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday at 3pm.

Ahly are aiming for revenge after Sundowns defeated the Egyptians by 1-0 in Cairo a fortnight ago. That was the first time Masandawana won against Ahly in Cairo.

Though Mosimane and his counterparts, Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, say they respect each other, they have also exchanged subtle verbal jabs.

It seems Mosimane, believed to be the highest paid coach in Africa after his new two-year deal with the club, has found time in between preparations to land one ahead of the match.

“At our level and our experience it’s not about outsmarting whoever. The game is bigger than the four of us,” Mosimane said on Friday.

“So, it’s a game for Al Ahly and it’s a game for Sundowns. It has nothing to do with us as coaches.

“We are just directing the teams in the game and supporting the players. So, for me and where I am at in my career, there’s nothing for me to be competing or trying to outsmart Manqoba, Rulani or Steve.

“I have respect for them and I’m not in that space of outsmarting them or trying to be better,” Mosimane said.

Despite having lost at home against Sundowns, Mosimane is happy that they didn’t perform badly in the defeat in Cairo.

Jingles would be hoping that his men do better in the final third against his former club as that is what let them down a fortnight ago.

“The game of football has many facets. Sometimes you lose tactically and sometimes you lose mentally. So, it’s difficult to say the game in Cairo was more of what,” Mosimane said.

“But I think if you watch the game, you know mentally we were right, we were strong and we fought during the match.

“We created the chances. The problem is when you don’t create chances, but we created as many as possible and we couldn’t get the ball at the back of the net. Their goalkeeper, Kennedy Mweene was unbelievable at that time. It’s football life.

“At the end of the day when the match is finished, nobody is going to ask you how many chances you created or missed. Everyone talks about the score and the results. The end result there was 1-0 in favour of Sundowns because they scored the goal.

“So, yes they deserved to win because they scored the goal and we didn’t score”

TimesLIVE