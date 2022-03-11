'Al Ahly is the biggest club on the continent', Pitso tells fans before game against Sundowns
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is in high spirits before the club's game against his former team Mamelodi Sundowns in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League on Saturday.
Arriving at OR Tambo International Airport earlier this week for the Group A match, Mosimane said he was confident his team will make fans proud.
“You have to imagine what is Al Ahly, it's the biggest club in the continent. And I am not talking about when it was established, in terms of history. I am talking about also the titles and support base.
“Name me one team in the continent that has 70 million people looking at you every day, every match,” said Mosimane.
🚨Coach @TheRealPitso on what it means to coach @AlAhlyEnglish— Front Runner (@FrunSports) March 10, 2022
🗣️ You have to imagine what is Al Ahly, it's the biggest club in the continent. Name me one team in the continent that has 70 million people that are really looking at you everyday, every match pic.twitter.com/RdBe90JtIY
Mosimane was heckled, booed and sworn at when Al Ahly clashed with Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last May.
Sundowns fans hurled insults at Mosimane after his team secured a place in the Caf Champions League semifinals with a 1-1 draw.
Addressing media, Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene said the match was not about Mosimane.
“Yes, he was our coach, but at the same time it's not about him. It is about our teams, Sundowns and Al Ahly,” said Mweene.
“For us, it is to go into the game and do what we have to do. At the end of the day we all have respect for coach Pitso because a lot of us have been coached by him.
“But I have to say this, it is about Sundowns and Al Ahly, not us against coach Pitso.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.