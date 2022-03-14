Soccer

Sundowns draw third-tier Dynamos in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
14 March 2022 - 18:54
Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile celebrates his goal with his teammates in his team's Caf Champions League win against Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on March 12 2022. Sundowns have drawn third-tier Summerfield Dynamos on the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Clinton Larsen’s amateur Summerfield Dynamos in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup on Monday evening.

Defending champions Marumo Gallants will be at home for the third time this tournament against provincial rivals Baroka in the Limpopo derby.

SuperSport United, the side that equals Sundowns with three Nedbank trophies, will travel to Thohoyandou for a confrontation with GladAfrica Championship (National First Division, or NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. The Pretoria team will be looking to preserve their undefeated record in the competition against teams from the lower leagues.

John Maduka, who lost in the final to Sundowns as coach of Bloemfontein Celtic in 2020, will be at home as his in-form Royal AM host another NFD team, University of Pretoria.

Premiership teams left in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals are holders Gallants, Sundowns, SuperSport, Royal and Baroka, while the NFD will be represented by Tshakhuma and Tuks.

Coach Larsen's Dynamos are the only remaining amateur team after they narrowly beat fellow ABC Motsepe league side Black Eagles from the North West in the last-16, and they will have their work cut out against Sundowns. Dynamos, who compete in the KwaZulu-Natal stream of the Motsepe League, became the first third-tier team since Baroka in 2011 to book a place in the quarterfinals.

The R7m Cup has had nine different winners since the tournament was played under the banking group banner from 2008.

Sundowns and SuperSport are the most successful teams with three trophies.  Sundowns were the inaugural winners and triumphed again in 2015 and 2020, while SuperSport were crowned champions in 2012 and became the first club to win back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

The dates and venues for the quarterfinals will be announced by the Premier Soccer League in the next few days.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw —

Mamelodi Sundowns v Summerfield Dynamos

Marumo Gallants v Baroka FC

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v SuperSport United

Royal AM v University of Pretoria

