Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to create a festive atmosphere at FNB Stadium with 20,000 or more fans for their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Al Merrikh of Sudan on Saturday.

Sundowns will beat the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hosting a sizeable crowd in a stadium. The Brazilians have announced that entrance for the match is free for fans with a valid match ticket, vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 PCR test no older than 72 hours and proof of identity (ID or driver's licence).

Children under 12 only need a match ticket to gain entrance.

While entrance is free, fans still need to have a match ticket, which are available before Saturday's match-day at Sundowns supporters branches, club road shows and activations and Ticket Pro outlets.

The number of fans Sundowns are targeting could be have been higher if the Pretoria club were playing at their home bases of Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they have pulled big crowds in the past.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that venues for professional sport events can operate at 50% capacity and Sundowns and Al Merrikh will be the first high-profile fixture to have fans in the stadium.