Guardiola relieved but Simeone unconvinced by praise

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was relieved that his team survived a nerve-racking Champions League second leg with Atletico Madrid, but his words of praise for the Spanish side did not go down well with opposite number Diego Simeone.

City held on to draw their last-eight clash 0-0 to reach the semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.

Guardiola praised Atletico for a great second-half when they came on strong against City and pushed hard for a goal that would have taken the game to extra time.

“They put us with our back against the wall,” Guardiola said.

“It was like we have forgotten how to play, but it was all their merit. Today we are celebrating getting through, but by the second part we had, we easily could be eliminated.”