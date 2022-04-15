The staggering numbers Sundowns have raked in this season

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing great football across all competitions as they chase an unprecedented quadruple and a fifth successive league title.

The Brazilians have one hand on the DStv Premiership trophy with five matches remaining in their campaign.

They are also in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League and in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Earlier in the season, they lifted the MTN8 competition.

TimesLive takes a look at some their staggering numbers so far this season in all competitions.

40 — The number of games Sundowns have played in all competitions this season.

8 — Masandawana have eight players in their squad who come from outside SA borders. They include red-hot striker Peter Shalulile (Namibia), Erwin Saavedra (Bolivia), Gaston Sirino (Uruguay), Pavol Safranko (Slovakia), Brian Onyango (Kenya), Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe), Dennis Onyango (Uganda) and Kennedy Mweene (Zambia).