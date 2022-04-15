Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of dangerous Petro Atlético in Luanda
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is wary of the threat posed by dangerous Atlético Petróleos de Luanda.
Petro, who qualified for this stage after finishing second in their group ahead of Zamalek, host the Brazilians in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Saturday.
Mngqithi said the Angolans have performed well this season at home, where they are currently leading the Girabola standings, and in the Champions League where they finished second in their group.
“ Petro has done exceptionally well this season,” Mngqithi said ahead of their trip to Luanda.
“They have scored a quite a number of goals, they have a few Brazilians in their team who are very dangerous and have done a lot of good work. In their group, they could have easily been number one if they were not beaten by Wydad Casablanca in the last match. They looked like they were going to top that group.”
Mngqithi said playing against Petro is not the same as facing experienced sides like Esperance of Tunisia, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.
“When you are compare them to Esperance, Belouizdad, Raja and the other teams we could have played against, you ask yourself who are these guys.
“For me, Petro is very close to what we were in 2016 because everybody was asking who are these guys but we kept going. No one could have given them a chance to be in the quarterfinals.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi analyses "dangerous" Petro de Luanda. pic.twitter.com/a9dwHO9L6i— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 15, 2022
“We are playing against a formidable team which we must respect and understand it is not going to be easy. They are a free scoring team and they are doing well, even in their local league, and this means we really have to dig very deep.”
Mngqithi said their other comfort is that they are not travelling to North Africa.
“The fact that we are not traveling very far is a bit if an advantage. It is an advantage in terms of making sure we face all the competitions with less fatigue.
“Conditions in Angola are a little bit difficult sometimes. That place can be very hot but we are hoping everything favours us and we get the results we are looking for.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.