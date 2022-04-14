×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns coaches have tough choices for Champions League clash in Angola

14 April 2022 - 16:52 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with Kermit Erasmus and Neo Maema during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 9.
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with Kermit Erasmus and Neo Maema during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 9.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the technical team has tough decisions to make ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash in Angola.

Sundowns are in Angola to take on Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the knockout fixture on Saturday (6pm).

The SA giants head to the clash on the back of a great run on all fronts. Bafana Ba Style have scored an amazing 22 goals in their past five matches in all competitions with most of their attacking players such as Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, Gason Sirino and Pavol Safranko in great scoring form.

That’s a really great thing, but Mngqithi admits it has left Sundowns technical with a selection headache.

“The strange part is that among the players it should really be a confidence boost, but for the  coaches it’s a big headache because you ask yourself, who should play that one and who should not play?” Mngqithi said. “Because the players who played at the weekend played very well and the players who played midweek also did. All of them have scored a lot of goals and the question is, who do you choose for the match against Petro?”

‘Shalulile is not the most talented player’, says Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the club’s red-hot striker Peter Shalulile is not one of the most talented players he has worked ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi said things are likely to come down to which player would be most suitable to the game that they want to play against Petro.

“That will require a lot of work from us as coaches because in profiling the opponent we really have to cut it down to the bone,” the coach said. “We really need to understand who will be suitable for that type of opposition and vis-à-vis the type of individuals that Petro has.

“It’s going to be a very big headache, but on the side of the players they will go with their chins high hoping to also do well, which is very positive.

“But you must also guard against the element of complacency and overconfidence because Angola is a strange environment. The temperatures are very different, it can be very hot there so it’s important that we look at this thing very closely.”

Just like Sundowns, Petro leads the standings in their domestic league with 58 points after 23 matches.

The Angolan have had two of their fixtures that they were supposed to play before the Sundowns game being postponed, which gave them enough time to prepare for Masandawana.

The game will be played at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, the capital.

MORE:

Erasmus praises ‘amazing brotherhood’ behind Sundowns’ success

Despite not playing a lot, Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Kermit Erasmus has pleaded with his teammates to remain as a unit and keep the brotherhood ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mngqithi: Sundowns are targeting Pitso’s 71 points league record

Maybe because they know the DStv Premiership title is in the bag, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says their target for the remainder of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows fire Lehlohonolo Seema after Sundowns drubbing

Lamontville Golden Arrows have sacked coach Lehlohonolo Seema, the club announced on Wednesday evening.
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns' Shalulile blasts historic second successive Premiership hat-trick

Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot striker Peter Shalulile edged closer to Collins Mbesuma’s 16-year-old record for most goals in a DStv Premiership season ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates give update on Paseka Mako’s condition after horror clash Soccer
  2. Talented commentator Duane Dell’Oca lost to SuperSport and SA — for now Soccer
  3. ‘Shalulile is not the most talented player’, says Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  4. Horror clash that sees Mako removed by ambulance overshadows Baroka-Pirates ... Soccer
  5. SuperSport United ‘part ways’ with head coach Kaitano Tembo Soccer

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground