Sundowns coaches have tough choices for Champions League clash in Angola

Mngqithi said things are likely to come down to which player would be most suitable to the game that they want to play against Petro.

“That will require a lot of work from us as coaches because in profiling the opponent we really have to cut it down to the bone,” the coach said. “We really need to understand who will be suitable for that type of opposition and vis-à-vis the type of individuals that Petro has.

“It’s going to be a very big headache, but on the side of the players they will go with their chins high hoping to also do well, which is very positive.

“But you must also guard against the element of complacency and overconfidence because Angola is a strange environment. The temperatures are very different, it can be very hot there so it’s important that we look at this thing very closely.”

Just like Sundowns, Petro leads the standings in their domestic league with 58 points after 23 matches.

The Angolan have had two of their fixtures that they were supposed to play before the Sundowns game being postponed, which gave them enough time to prepare for Masandawana.

The game will be played at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, the capital.