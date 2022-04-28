Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane confirms Njabulo Ngcobo has apologised for untoward behaviour

“I think with Njabulo it was the heat of the moment. I don’t think he did that intentionally. He was just upset with himself because he made a mistake that ended up being a goal that brought Golden Arrows back into the game,” Zwane said.

“As his coach right now, it would be unfair to crucify him and not to help him instead because I was a player myself. I’ve made mistakes as a player and I was given an opportunity to learn from those mistakes.

“Njabulo is in a similar situation right now and he needs us, he needs his teammates and he has apologised this morning because he is obviously back to his senses right now,” he said.

“And you could even see after the game he was remorseful and realised the damage was bigger than what he at first thought.”

Chiefs are due to entertain Cape Town City at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (3pm) as they search for a first win after coach Stuart Baxter’s departure from the club.