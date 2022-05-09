Ncikazi on Pirates’ Confed semi away win against Ahli: ‘It’s only half time’

Mandla Ncikazi has cautioned Orlando Pirates against complacency for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup semifinal against Al Ahli Tripoli at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, where Bucs will hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Benghazi.

Pirates have one foot in the final having scored two away goals, which count double when the aggregate scores end level. The Soweto giants slickly executed a gameplan well plotted for a continental away match at the Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday.

Co-coach Ncikazi praised Pirates for their application against a “very good team” on the artificial surface. Goals by Innocent Maela in the 8th minute and Goodman Mosele in the 29th earned a crucial victory for the team aiming to improve on their final defeats in the 2013 Champions League and 2015 Confed.

“We played a good team — this Tripoli team is a good team. They are good tactically, they can play direct, they're skilful.

“But one must give credit to our players. I thought they applied themselves well.

“And I must thank our team management for the logistical support. I'm happy and proud of our team for the win away from home where it was important to score and get a result.