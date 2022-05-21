WATCH | Sundowns coach Mngqithi gives update on the future of Sibusiso Vilakazi

“At times we put ourselves in people’s shoes without understanding how they feel. I haven’t had a conversation with Villa to find out how he feels about the club.”

Mngqithi also indicated there is a big possibility of veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene staying at the club.

“He has done very well and we are excited with how well he has performed this season. I am not a person who looks at the age when it comes to players. SA has made a lot of mistakes by always jumping to look at how old a person is before looking at that what he is doing at that point in time.

“For goalkeepers, they can go all the way and based on his performances there is a very big chance that he will stay with us. He is very important to the team and we are happy with what we have seen.”

On Erwin Saavedra, Mngqithi said he has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

“On Saverda, he’s definitely going to play many matches for us. He was unfortunate. The injury that he got when we played Al Hilal, we all took it for granted.

“We thought he will recover quickly but unfortunately it has taken a bit of time, he is back in full training now but we are just worried because he has lost a lot of time in terms of training.

“We don’t want to have him going back. If he gets a chance to play in one of the last two matches it will be good but if he doesn’t, it is not because he is still injured.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.