Title win will put Man City on a par with Ferguson’s United, says Guardiola

City must win at home on the final day to secure the title ahead of Liverpool, who trail by a point and face the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Guardiola already has one eye on next season, with City bringing in striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this month to bolster their squad. The 21-year-old Norwegian, who scored 29 goals for Dortmund last season, is one of the most exciting talents in Europe but Guardiola warned against expecting the youngster to deliver straight away.

“Especially important is that he is arriving in a new country, new house, making new friends — all these kinds of things he has to adjust to,” City's coach said.

"[But] I'm pretty sure he will adapts well. If it takes weeks, great. If it takes months, great. He hasn't come here for two, three months, he's come for many years, I hope.”