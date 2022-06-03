'Kaizer Chiefs did the right thing keeping Bernard Parker'

“I was privy to a conversation when Gavin Hunt had his first training session [as coach of Chiefs in 2020-2021]. From a distance Gavin was like, 'Who's that player?' And that player was Bernard Parker.

“Because you know what you're going to get from him, even if you think his legs are gone.

“What fans don't understand is that in a squad you need a Bernard Parker — a leader who will set the example. When there's a meeting you arrive 20 minutes before, when there's training you give 100%.

“He's played abroad and locally, he's run the race, and if you're looking to build a young team you need those youngsters to be around a Parker.

“If I draw from my own experiences, I was around John 'Shoes' Moshoeu. And the fact that Shoes would arrive before me at training would make me not allow that and it would force me to come earlier.

“I would not leave before Shoes had left the training session and he used to put in another 30 minutes. The Shoes Moshoeus of this world are so important in big teams.

“So for me with Parker, I can go on all day and I don't even know this boy personally, but he's definitely somebody I would keep in there.

“Even if he's not going to play 30 games — if Parker is going to start 10 games and come on as a sub in another seven, I would keep him.”

Parker netted four goals in 24 DStv Premiership games for fifth-placed Chiefs in 2021-2022.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.