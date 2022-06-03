'Kaizer Chiefs did the right thing keeping Bernard Parker'
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Stanton Fredericks says he would have also retained Bernard Parker amid the club's big clear-out this week, “without blinking”.
It was conspicuous that as Amakhosi cleared out eight big-name late-20 and 30-somethings this week, taking a broom to the squad after an unprecedented seven seasons without a trophy, the one player many fans have been calling for an exit was retained.
A section of Chiefs' supporters have been baying for 36-year-old Parker to be culled, though others — like the procession of coaches who recognise the playmaker's class and continue to field him — note his contribution.
Fredericks said that contribution, in terms of Parker's often unheralded intelligence on the field and the effect off it as a role model to younger players, is “immense”.
“Without blinking I would keep Bernard Parker,” Fredericks told TimesLIVE.
“I never played with Bernard Parker, but I can see from afar the presence and the effect he has on the team. And different coaches come in and they keep him, so that tells you.
“I was privy to a conversation when Gavin Hunt had his first training session [as coach of Chiefs in 2020-2021]. From a distance Gavin was like, 'Who's that player?' And that player was Bernard Parker.
“Because you know what you're going to get from him, even if you think his legs are gone.
“What fans don't understand is that in a squad you need a Bernard Parker — a leader who will set the example. When there's a meeting you arrive 20 minutes before, when there's training you give 100%.
“He's played abroad and locally, he's run the race, and if you're looking to build a young team you need those youngsters to be around a Parker.
“If I draw from my own experiences, I was around John 'Shoes' Moshoeu. And the fact that Shoes would arrive before me at training would make me not allow that and it would force me to come earlier.
“I would not leave before Shoes had left the training session and he used to put in another 30 minutes. The Shoes Moshoeus of this world are so important in big teams.
“So for me with Parker, I can go on all day and I don't even know this boy personally, but he's definitely somebody I would keep in there.
“Even if he's not going to play 30 games — if Parker is going to start 10 games and come on as a sub in another seven, I would keep him.”
Parker netted four goals in 24 DStv Premiership games for fifth-placed Chiefs in 2021-2022.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.