‘We’re not the worst team in the country’ — Bobby Motaung on Chiefs’ struggles

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says they are not the worst club in the country after Amakhosi’s failure to win a trophy in seven seasons.

He admitted there are challenges that might have been inspired by chopping and changing coaches over the years.

The club is going through a tough period in their history, and management and fans hope recent changes will bring about success.

Chiefs have hired Arthur Zwane as their new head coach and Dillon Sheppard as his assistant, and started player recruitment by signing the Stellenbosch FC duo of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez.

Previously in their 51-year history, the longest Amakhosi went without silverware was a season.

However, Motaung feels the situation is not as bad as has been depicted and pointed out that Chiefs reached a few finals in the period of their unprecedented drought.