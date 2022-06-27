×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'This is not the Jose we ordered’ — SA reacts to new Pirates coach

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 June 2022 - 08:31
A promo compilation picture released by Orlando Pirates of their new coach José Riveiro.
A promo compilation picture released by Orlando Pirates of their new coach José Riveiro.
Image: ORLANDO PIRATES

Orlando Pirates' appointment of Spaniard José Riveiro as their new head coach has sparked debate and jokes across Mzansi.

It was announced over the weekend that the 44 year-old had joined Pirates on a three-year deal, with Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara as assistant coaches.

Riveiro said he was delighted to join the club,

“The Pirates project is exciting and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals.

“Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and group of players to start working immediately.

“We are going to work to make history together and build a team we are all proud of.”

His resume has raised eyebrows, with many claiming he does not have the pedigree to bring the Buccaneers success.

Others said he was a good gamble and defended his appointment.

Here's a glimpse into some reactions shared online after the announcement:

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates announce little-known Spaniard Riveiro as head coach

Orlando Pirates have hired little-known José Riveiro of Spain as their new head coach.
Sport
1 day ago

A Spaniard in the works to steer the Sea Robbers

When Orlando Pirates turned 75 years old in 2012 – a year in which the ANC celebrated its centenary – they lined up a series of festivities.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates continue to strengthen their squad for the coming season

Orlando Pirates have boosted their team with the acquisition of midfielder Miguel Timm and attackers Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Azola ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'