I don't want to talk about it any more: SuperSport United CEO Matthews on rumours of club being on sale

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews is tired of fielding questions at the start of every new season about the club being up for sale.

The rumours of SuperSport being on sale reached fever pitch in the past few days, ahead of the club clarifying its position on Thursday when it also announced Gavin Hunt back as head coach for the next two years.

“Right at the outset (of the rumours) in 2019 I issued a media release to say the club is not for sale and no-one has come to us to say it's for sale,” Matthews said on Thursday.

“I did that in 2019, I did it in 2020 and I did it last year. I'm doing it again in 2022. So it's very frustrating and disappointing in a way that such a media frenzy about this thing comes out of irresponsible and misinformed journalism.