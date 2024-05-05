Soccer

‘Bellingham’s league’: Jude crowns dream debut season at Real with title

05 May 2024 - 14:42 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal in their LaLiga win against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal in their LaLiga win against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm in a sparkling debut LaLiga campaign, exceeding sky-high expectations to help his team claim a record-extending 36th Spanish league title.

Real's 36th LaLiga title was confirmed after their 3-0 win over Cádiz on Saturday was followed by a 4-2 defeat for Barcelona at Girona.

“It's Bellingham's league” has become a common phrase among football fans and pundits in Spain and that is proof of his stunning start with the Spanish giants.

The England midfielder's affect at the age of 20 after he was signed from Borussia Dortmund last June can be measured by a raft of individual awards.

He was named LaLiga's player of the month in August and October, and is the only man to win the award more than once this season.

Bellingham also picked up the 2023 Golden Boy and Kopa awards before becoming the first player to win the Breakthrough of the Year prize at this year's Laureus awards.

After being named Bundesliga player of the year last season, Bellingham arrived at Real who were coming from a disappointing campaign marked by a humiliating loss at Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.

With the departure of Casemiro and ageing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the final year of their contracts, Bellingham was seen as a key part in revamping Real's midfield.

After the shock departure of forward Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, however, and Real's failure to sign Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane, coach Carlo Ancelotti had to improvise and saw in Bellingham the potential to be much more than a goal-maker.

The Italian coach changed his line-up from the traditional 4-3-3 formation he and Zinedine Zidane deployed to win five Champions League titles in eight years, giving Bellingham freedom to get forward and link up with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

That unleashed a hidden beast, with Bellingham scoring an astonishing 15 goals in his first 16 games, beating in December last season's tally of 14 in 42 matches and surpassing Real greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano who scored 13 goals in their first 15 games.

Bellingham's goals also earned Real valuable points, including a brace at Barcelona and the winner at Santiago Bernabeu to give his side come-from-behind wins in both El Clasicos.

He is the second-top scorer in LaLiga this season with 18 goals, two behind Girona's Artem Dovbyk and the only midfielder to score 10 or more times in Spain this campaign.

Until Saturday, however, the only major silverware Bellingham had won was the German Cup and he now has the chance to add the Champions League and Euro 2024 crowns to complete a glorious campaign.

“For this season the aim is to win everything, that has to be the aim for the two biggest teams [Real and England],” Bellingham told Reuters in October.

“It’s important that we quit the talking and finally perform for our fans.”

LaLiga in the bag, he has two more to go to be as good as his word. 

Reuters

READ MORE

‘Nine points, we will be champions’: Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Newcastle rout sends Lyle Foster's Burnley close to relegation

Alexander Isak scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Newcastle United moved into sixth place in the standings with a comprehensive 4-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal keep pressure on Man City with win over Bournemouth

Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their Premier League title quest with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their penultimate home game on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal better prepared for title tussle this season, says Arteta

Arsenal have to earn the right to win as they look to capture a first Premier League trophy in 20 years and are much better equipped to deal with the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City must make experience count, says Guardiola as Foden wins FWA award

Manchester City must prove their experience in the remaining four games to beat Arsenal in the closest Premier League title race for years, manager ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  2. Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final Rugby
  3. Victory over Chippa gave relegation-battling Swallows a breather: Nyatama Soccer
  4. 'It's a normal thing,' says Riveiro of Bucs' chase for second position and ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns on course for treble as they see off Stellies to reach Nedbank final Soccer

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)