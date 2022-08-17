ITV reported former United director and businessman Michael Knighton is in talks with several billionaires to take over the club.
It is unclear whether the tweet was a joke or Musk is seriously looking to buy the club.
Manchester United have been struggling on the field and lost their first two games of the season. They have shipped six goals so far and scored only one.
Off the pitch, supporters have been calling for a change of ownership and have planned a massive protest against current owners, the Glazer family, ahead of their next league encounter against fierce rivals Liverpool.
Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy was recently appointed to the Manchester United coaching staff, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach has reportedly been a hit with Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars at the club.
Musk's bombshell shook through Twitter and drew massive reaction. While some questioned how serious he was about the purchase, others begged him to buy the club.
Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The Mzansi connection at English football club Manchester United could grow stronger after SA-born billionaire Elon Musk announced he is “buying” the club.
Musk, known for his spontaneous and sometimes odd Twitter announcements, finished a thought on US politics on Wednesday by telling his followers he has his eye on the English football club.
“Also, I'm buying Manchester United. You're welcome.”
Musk's bombshell shook through Twitter and drew massive reaction. While some questioned how serious he was about the purchase, others begged him to buy the club.
