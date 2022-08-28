×

Soccer

Clubs should own stadiums, says Sundowns coach Mokwena on Loftus issue

28 August 2022 - 13:49
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena during the MTN8 press conference at PSL Head Office.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says hosting their MTN8 quarterfinal match against SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium on Sunday is not an inconvenience but a reminder that clubs need to own their own stadiums.

The Brazilians take on United in the Tshwane derby (6pm) away from preferred and nearby Loftus, which has the branding of MTN competitors Vodacom. Mokwena said Downs do not mind using the available facilities of the University of Pretoria.

“It is not an inconvenience unknown to many others because SA football is in that space, in my opinion, where to improve the product we probably have to improve the availability of football-specific stadiums in the sense that maybe football clubs have to own football stadiums,” he said.

“We are one of the very few football-loving nations where football clubs don’t own football stadiums, so it is not just a Sundowns problem but it is an SA issue that needs to be addressed.”

Mokwena said Sundowns have a good relationship with Pretoria University.

“But again when you go into that space, you go into various other things like titles deeds, leases and the history of the country and things like that. It is not something we want to focus on, we just want to make sure that we do the best that we can do with the available resources.

“If the available resource is Lucas Moripe Stadium, so be it and we try to play the best football we can. Fortunately now we have a very good relationship with Tuks and their stadium is one of those available for us.

“Therefore, we will try to do the best we can with the available resources, without whinging and whining. I do think, and I have said this over a period of time, that if we are to improve the standard of SA football now, the next step has to be the surface.

“From a commercial perspective, you can see we recruit some of the best players to be able to put out a good product and put good performances on the pitch.

“We have to have better football fields available for our football matches because that on its own influences so many things like control, movements, ability to pass.

“If we really want to serve a good product, probably that has to be the next focus for our football.”

