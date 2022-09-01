×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI

01 September 2022 - 12:13
Teko Modise during the MTN8 quarter-final match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium on August 27.
Teko Modise during the MTN8 quarter-final match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium on August 27.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Teko Modise has picked his Best XI from his successful career, which is made up largely of players he played with at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.

In an eventful career, Modise turned out for teams including Pietersburg City Pillars, Ria Stars, SuperSport United, Pirates, Sundowns and Cape Town City before he retired in 2019.

He won three Premiership titles and the 2016 Caf Champions League at Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane, who he says had a profound affect on his life.

📌 Alje Schut, Papi “Ginger” Zothwane, Thulani “Cream” Serero and Katlego “Mahoota” Mashego make the list of the Best players Teko has played with and against. 📌 Find out who else made his team and who is his preferred choice for coach. #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse #IyoveIvume #BayozeBavume #TekoModise #MahlatseMphahlele

Bafana's poster boy of the 2010 Fifa World Cup made special mention of SA teammate Papi Zothwane as a player he admired most and one of the best he played with.

After retirement, Modise went into TV football punditry and he recently launched a talent management company for up-and-coming athletes.

Teko Modise's Best XI: Itumeleng Khune, Nasief Morris, Alje Schut, Thabo Nthete, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Thulani Serero, Elias Pelembe, Papi Zothwane, Daine  Klate, Katlego Mashego

Coach: Pitso Mosimane

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic ... Rugby
  2. Chiefs must start charging hosting teams a fee percentage, says Shivambu Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly tribute Soccer
  4. IN PICS | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu Soccer
  5. Emotional Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court skirmish Sport

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)