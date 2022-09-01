Bafana's poster boy of the 2010 Fifa World Cup made special mention of SA teammate Papi Zothwane as a player he admired most and one of the best he played with.
After retirement, Modise went into TV football punditry and he recently launched a talent management company for up-and-coming athletes.
Teko Modise's Best XI: Itumeleng Khune, Nasief Morris, Alje Schut, Thabo Nthete, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Thulani Serero, Elias Pelembe, Papi Zothwane, Daine Klate, Katlego Mashego
Coach: Pitso Mosimane
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Teko Modise has picked his Best XI from his successful career, which is made up largely of players he played with at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.
In an eventful career, Modise turned out for teams including Pietersburg City Pillars, Ria Stars, SuperSport United, Pirates, Sundowns and Cape Town City before he retired in 2019.
He won three Premiership titles and the 2016 Caf Champions League at Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane, who he says had a profound affect on his life.
