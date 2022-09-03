PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said the club will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on Thursday.
“I can confirm that charges were preferred against Kaizer Chiefs and that they will be appearing before the PSL DC this coming Thursday to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion against Stellenbosch FC,” Majavu said.
“Once the DC has been finalised, I will provide further details of the outcome.”
There were some chaotic scenes after the kickoff was delayed by at least 30 minutes to avoid a possible stampede after supporters arrived late for the clash.
Meanwhile, Chiefs have confirmed Edmilson Dove has received his work permit and will be available for selection against AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday (5.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
PSL charges Chiefs for pitch invasion in MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch as Dove gets his work permit
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Kaizer Chiefs after their supporters invaded the Danie Craven Stadium during their MTN8 quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch last weekend.
Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Stellies scoring first through Sihle Nduli while Ashley du Preez equalised for the Soweto giants.
The match was a sold-out affair for the small venue that has a capacity of 16,000.
In celebration of the victory, thousands of Chiefs supporters ran onto the pitch and security officials struggled to contain them.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said the club will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on Thursday.
“I can confirm that charges were preferred against Kaizer Chiefs and that they will be appearing before the PSL DC this coming Thursday to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion against Stellenbosch FC,” Majavu said.
“Once the DC has been finalised, I will provide further details of the outcome.”
There were some chaotic scenes after the kickoff was delayed by at least 30 minutes to avoid a possible stampede after supporters arrived late for the clash.
Meanwhile, Chiefs have confirmed Edmilson Dove has received his work permit and will be available for selection against AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday (5.30pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Sundowns’ impressive Nasir, Allende not fully integrated yet: Mngqithi
NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league
Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi
WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos