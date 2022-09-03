×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL charges Chiefs for pitch invasion in MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch as Dove gets his work permit

03 September 2022 - 10:19 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs fans storms the pitch during the MTN8, quarterfinal match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 28 in Stellenbosch.
Kaizer Chiefs fans storms the pitch during the MTN8, quarterfinal match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 28 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Kaizer Chiefs after their supporters invaded the Danie Craven Stadium during their MTN8 quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch last weekend.

Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Stellies scoring first through Sihle Nduli while Ashley du Preez equalised for the Soweto giants.

The match was a sold-out affair for the small venue that has a capacity of 16,000.

In celebration of the victory, thousands of Chiefs supporters ran onto the pitch and security officials struggled to contain them.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said the club will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on Thursday.

“I can confirm that charges were preferred against Kaizer Chiefs and that they will be appearing before the PSL DC this coming Thursday to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion against Stellenbosch FC,” Majavu said.

“Once the DC has been finalised, I will provide further details of the outcome.”

There were some chaotic scenes after the kickoff was delayed by at least 30 minutes to avoid a possible stampede after supporters arrived late for the clash. 

Meanwhile, Chiefs have confirmed Edmilson Dove has received his work permit and will be available for selection against AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday (5.30pm).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sundowns’ impressive Nasir, Allende not fully integrated yet: Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns imports Abubeker Nasir and Marcelo Allende have hit the ground running in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but co-coach Manqoba ...
Sport
2 days ago

NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league

The Motsepe Foundation Championship starts on Friday, but NFD clubs say they have almost no information on how they will benefit.
Sport
1 day ago

Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has shot down suggestions that the Brazilians have enough firepower to stroll to their sixth Premier ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI

Teko Modise has picked his Best XI from his successful career, which is made up largely of players he played with at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI Soccer
  2. IN PICS | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu Soccer
  3. ‘Management will deal with it’: Zwane on Chiefs’ thorny Njabulo Blom issue Soccer
  4. WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic ... Rugby
  5. NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league Soccer

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...