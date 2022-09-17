×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'I used to eat six meals a day': Khune explains how marriage made him gain weight

17 September 2022 - 09:30 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on September 03.
Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on September 03.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has explained how marriage made him gain weight and lose his number one spot.

Khune recently worked his way back into the Chiefs goalposts after struggling for game time over the past three Premier Soccer League (PSL) seasons.

While at some point that was because of injury, gaining a lot of weight also played a significant role in him being overlooked as goalkeepers such as Daniel Akpeyi, who has left the club, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson enjoyed game time.

“I think just after I got married, my wife was spoiling me at home. I would eat six meals a day,” Khune said.

“Every two minutes, she would ask me if I was fine. Do I want something? Without me realising I was agreeing to everything that she was offering (to me).

“I didn’t realise that I was gaining weight, but a lot of people could see that,” he said.

What made it hard for Khune to realise he was out of shape is that he would still perform the same way when he was training and convinced himself he was fine.

“But obviously the club has a structure that we use. When we do the body fat percentage, there’s a certain percentage that you need to be on when we do our weight checks,” Khune said.

“I was just focusing on my weight and I was told it fluctuates and it depends on the number of glasses or bottles of water that you drink because I drank a lot of water and sometimes I would be told it’s the water intake that makes the weight fluctuate.

“I wasn’t really focusing on my body fat percentage, but I can safely say now the programme worked and now I’m back to my normal self. I feel like I’m 12 years old because even the kit that I wear is looser than before when it used to be tight.”

Khune, who still harbours ambitions of returning to Bafana in the near future, was placed under a special programme by the club to help him lose weight.

And the 35-year-old has not looked shaky at all since returning to the goalposts for Chiefs.

“I feel great and I want to compete for the number one spot here at Kaizer Chiefs and hopefully get the call-up back to Bafana,” he said.

Khune and Amakhosi will be hoping for a change of fortunes when they face SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

PODCAST | I never had offers from Chiefs or Pirates: Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he personally never had approaches from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to join the Soweto giants.
Sport
1 day ago

Khune says he never lost hope of regaining the Chiefs No 1 spot

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says he never lost hope of regaining the No 1 spot at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

‘It happens to the best coaches’: Chiefs boss Zwane on calls for his axing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not fazed by calls for his axing after Amakhosi’s indifferent start to the season.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos disappointed Bvuma lost keeper jersey to Khune at Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment at seeing Bruce Bvuma losing the No 1 jersey to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death