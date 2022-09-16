×

Soccer

Broos disappointed Bvuma lost keeper jersey to Khune at Kaizer Chiefs

16 September 2022 - 12:25
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment at seeing Bruce Bvuma losing the No 1 jersey to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.

Since the Belgian took over as Bafana coach in May 2021, 27-year-old Bvuma has been one of three Bafana goalkeepers Broos usually calls up.

But the coach could not call Bvuma on Thursday when he announced his squad for this month's friendlies against Sierra Leone (September 24) and Botswana (September 27).

“I’m so sad about Bvuma [not playing].

“I know Itumeleng Khune is a very good goalkeeper and I played against SA with Cameroon with Khune in goal for Bafana.

“He’s a very good goalkeeper but it’s sad that they don’t give more chances to Bruce. Bruce is a young keeper and he’s one for the future and has potential.

“And then suddenly after Chiefs' 4-0 defeat to Sundowns they put him out of the team.

“It was not his fault they lost 4-0. There were other players that made mistakes and then what do you do as the goalkeeper?

Khune says he never lost hope of regaining the Chiefs No 1 spot

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says he never lost hope of regaining the No 1 spot at the club.
Sport
6 hours ago

“It was a bit unfair, but it’s OK because the coach decided to use Khune again. You can’t say he [Khune] is playing bad but that’s a pity for Bruce.”

In-form TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, 24, has been called for the first time to compete for the Bafana keeper’s jersey with Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu.

TimesLIVE

