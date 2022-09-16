Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment at seeing Bruce Bvuma losing the No 1 jersey to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.
Since the Belgian took over as Bafana coach in May 2021, 27-year-old Bvuma has been one of three Bafana goalkeepers Broos usually calls up.
But the coach could not call Bvuma on Thursday when he announced his squad for this month's friendlies against Sierra Leone (September 24) and Botswana (September 27).
“I’m so sad about Bvuma [not playing].
Broos disappointed Bvuma lost keeper jersey to Khune at Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment at seeing Bruce Bvuma losing the No 1 jersey to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.
Since the Belgian took over as Bafana coach in May 2021, 27-year-old Bvuma has been one of three Bafana goalkeepers Broos usually calls up.
But the coach could not call Bvuma on Thursday when he announced his squad for this month's friendlies against Sierra Leone (September 24) and Botswana (September 27).
“I’m so sad about Bvuma [not playing].
“I know Itumeleng Khune is a very good goalkeeper and I played against SA with Cameroon with Khune in goal for Bafana.
“He’s a very good goalkeeper but it’s sad that they don’t give more chances to Bruce. Bruce is a young keeper and he’s one for the future and has potential.
“And then suddenly after Chiefs' 4-0 defeat to Sundowns they put him out of the team.
“It was not his fault they lost 4-0. There were other players that made mistakes and then what do you do as the goalkeeper?
Khune says he never lost hope of regaining the Chiefs No 1 spot
“It was a bit unfair, but it’s OK because the coach decided to use Khune again. You can’t say he [Khune] is playing bad but that’s a pity for Bruce.”
In-form TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, 24, has been called for the first time to compete for the Bafana keeper’s jersey with Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break
Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games
FNB Stadium to host Bafana games against Sierra Leone, Botswana
PODCAST | I never had offers from Chiefs or Pirates: Ronwen Williams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos